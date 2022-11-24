Live

The World Cup has been stunned by another huge upset as one of the giants of soccer, Germany, was toppled by underdog Japan for the first time ever.

Germany, which has won the World Cup four times, fell to the sword of the Samurai Blues in a 2-1 shock result.

The Japanese silenced the seasoned champions who had earlier lined up for a pre-match team photo with hands over their mouths.

The German players were staging a quiet protest in favour of free speech after FIFA banned captain Manuel Neuer from wearing the OneLove armband in Qatar.

Neuer said “FIFA will never silence us” as Germany coach Hansi Flick told reporters “it was a sign from the team, from us, that FIFA is muzzling us”.

FIFA banned the armbands in conservative Qatar, where same-sex relationships are illegal, and fans wearing rainbow colours have been stopped from entering stadiums.

The Japan-Germany surprise came after Saudi Arabia stunned itself by defeating Argentina in one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history.

Germany had looked to be cruising to victory, but paid a fatal price for missing chances.

The shock result was a repeat of their 2018 World Cup nightmare when, as defending champions, they lost their opener to Mexico and, after another defeat by South Korea, were condemned to a group-stage exit.

“This is a huge disappointment and frustrating,” Germany’s Neuer said.

“We made the opponent strong. The final desire made the difference. Japan believed they could win while we thought we could preserve the lead.”

Japan’s Maya Yoshida said: “This is the beauty of football, sometimes it happens! Now the spotlight is on our side, it’s time to dance.”

Germany looked in total command in the Group E clash but, with each missed chance, left the door open for Japan.

Japan showed almost nothing in attack until a series of substitutions injected some energy in the second half.

Doan, who plays for Freiburg in the German Bundesliga, equalised in the 75th minute following in a rebound.

Then Asano, who plays for VfL Bochum in the Bundesliga, showed lovely control and smashed the winner in from a tight angle — causing an explosion of joy among the Japan bench.

It was a turnaround that looked scarcely believable as Japan struggled to get any foothold for most of the game.

Europe escalates protests

Australia has stopped short of declaring unequivocal support for FIFA’s embattled president as European nations dramatically escalated protests at the World Cup.

German players covered their mouths during a pre-game photograph on Wednesday in a blunt message to FIFA for silencing human rights debate at the cup in Qatar.

Germany’s interior minister Nancy Faeser, who is also responsible for sports, also wore a OneLove armband in the grandstand while sitting next to FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

Ms Faeser wore the armband under a pink blazer which she took off during the game.

Captains of seven European nations were threatened by FIFA with yellow cards if they carried through on pre-tournament plans to wear OneLove armbands at the cup.

Denmark on Wednesday vowed not to vote for Infantino when he stands for re-election as FIFA president next year.

But Football Australia chief executive officer James Johnson baulked at a similar stance.

“We are not in a position right now to decide that, we don’t have to,” Johnson told reporters.

“At this stage I understand that it is only President Infantino that will run.

“He will be running unelected so I am not sure that there will be a decision to make.

“But in the event there was a contested election, we would ask the candidates what their vision is.”

Government of some nations have boycotted the cup but Australia’s sports minister Anika Wells has held talks with the Qatari government since last Sunday.

“We believe in open dialogue and we believe that we need to show up to have it,” Ms Wells told reporters on Wednesday.

“So I showed up to take Australia’s seat at the table again and to have that open dialogue.

“There was no need for me to make clear to the Qatari government the Socceroos’ video, obviously that had been broadcast around the world.”