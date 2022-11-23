Police are investigating after a fire caused “significant damage” to the home of the controversial YouTuber known as “friendlyjordies” early on Wednesday morning.

It was the second fire at the property in a week, police also revealed, with a property next door also damaged. Police are investigating possible links between the two fires.

Emergency services were called to the Bondi home of friendlyjordies, real name Jordan Shanks-Markovina, at about 12.20am Wednesday following reports of a fire.

Mr Shanks-Markovina was not in immediate danger and was not harmed, with a NSW Police spokesperson telling The New Daily the house was vacant at the time of the fire.

“Officers from Eastern Suburbs Police Area Command attended along with Fire and Rescue NSW and found the veranda of the house well alight,” the spokesperson said.

“The fire was extinguished with significant damage caused to the home and an adjoining property.”

Nearby houses were evacuated by police as a precaution and there were no reported injuries.

Arson is suspected to be at play with Xenophon Davis, a law firm representing Mr Shanks-Markovina, tweeting that the comedian and political commentator is safe, alleging that his home was “firebombed”.

“We confirm that Jordan Shank’s [sic] house was firebombed last night. He is safe. We hope that every possible police resource if dedicated today to securing evidence and intel,” the tweet read.

NSW Police confirmed they have established a crime scene and the fire area will be examined by specialist officers.

Officers are investigating possible links to the fire at the same house reported last Thursday.

Mr Shanks-Markovina made headlines last year when then-NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro sued him for defamation over comments made about the politician in two YouTube videos viewed more than a million times.

Despite being accused of subjecting Mr Barilaro to a “vile, racist attack”, Mr Shanks-Markovina received more than $1 million in public donations to fund his legal battle.

The case was settled with an apology but no damages payment from Mr Shanks-Markovina, apart from $100,000 in legal costs incurred by Mr Barilaro in pre-trial hearings.

In June last year a producer for friendlyjordies, 21-year-old Kristo Langker, was charged by NSW Police Fixated Person’s Unit with stalking. The charges were eventually dropped by police.

Anyone with information that might assist police with their investigation is asked to contact Eastern Suburbs Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.