Today's Stories

Watch: SA flood emergency; England’s World Cup ban; push to ban gas from kitchens

Deadly 5.6 magnitude quake rocks Indonesia’s West Java province

Peter Dutton swaps credibility for aid attack: PM

‘Free speech’ has its price for Elon Musk as Donald Trump invited back to Twitter

Paul Bongiorno: Prepared for extra time, the Albanese government looks for a big finish to 2022

FIFA slammed for ‘unprecedented’ punishment to stamp out OneLove

‘Significant harm’: Government urged towards toughest option in buy-now-pay-later crackdown

Chris Hemsworth hits pause on acting career after Alzheimer’s warning

COP27 Summit: The key takeaways from the 2022 climate conference

The best way to regrow a liver? With leprosy bacteria

Is your fund a super performer? As so many pass APRA test, experts demand new benchmarks

What is a ‘leap second’ and why are we saying goodbye to them?