A sitting Victorian MP is under investigation after allegedly appearing to incite violence against Premier Daniel Andrews during a rally in Melbourne.

Angry Victorians candidate Dr Catherine Cumming was filmed at a trally outside Flinders Street Station on Saturday afternoon saying Mr Andrews should be turned into “red mist”.

“I joined the Angry Victorian Party for one reason — to make Daniel Andrews turn into red mist,” she told the crowd.

“In the army we would call it pink mist but I want him into red mist.

“Give anyone here in the army a job to blow someone up and they will.”

Pink mist is a military term used to describe the blood that comes out of a sniper’s target when they are hit.

Victoria Police has confirmed it will investigate.

It comes as the Matthew Guy-led opposition suffered two setbacks.

Firstly, the Victorian Electoral Commission referred its probe into a Liberal donor scandal to the corruption watchdog.

And on Saturday the opposition was forced to distance itself from an upper house candidate linked to a controversial church.

Victorians will go to the polls this time next week with recent opinion polls pointing to the Andrews Labor government securing a third consecutive term in office — with a slim majority.

But with the polls tightening, Labor appears at greater risk of slipping into minority government.

Dr Cumming said she did not resile from her comments.

“There was no inciteful behaviour. I stand firm that there was no inciteful behaviour,” she told AAP.

She claimed her reference to “red mist” was over Labor’s “red shirts” scandal and not a reference to the military term.

“I was in the army as a medic. I do not have a gun licence. It’s kind of silly to suggest that I would be inciting violence with the words that I have said,” Dr Cumming said.

The MP said police surrounded her and the crowd when she made her speech and knew who she was.

“At no stage did they come up to me and speak to me about anything that I had said,” she said.

Liberal Leader Matthew Guy condemned Ms Cumming’s comments.

“Statements and language like this have no place in our state or nation,” he said in a statement.

“Dr Cumming should withdraw those remarks immediately and apologise unreservedly.”

Dr Cumming represents the Western Metropolitan electorate.

Poor primary vote

The Andrews government is under a fresh corruption cloud of its own, but former state Labor deputy campaign director turned independent pollster Kos Samaras said the Liberal donor probe development would hurt the coalition.

“Both parties have got a problem. Both of them will end up in the 30s in terms of primary votes,” he told AAP.

“The Liberal Party strategy was ‘put Labor last because they’re corrupt’. Well, people could say ‘so are you’.

“It really punches a big hole in their strategy that was targeted towards people who will go to vote for minor parties and harvesting their preferences ahead of Labor in critical seats.”

The Liberals have accused the VEC of election “interference” over its referral of the case, which centres on Mr Guy’s former chief of staff Mitch Catlin asking a billionaire Liberal donor to make more than $100,000 in payments to his private marketing company.

A contract for the proposed arrangement was sent to Mr Guy’s personal email address but he has categorically rejected it was signed or agreed.

Mr Guy is set to continue his eight-day tour of each upper house region on Sunday in a bid to woo voters across the state.

The Liberal leader and Mr Andrews will also lock horns in a televised debate on Tuesday evening, fielding questions from 100 undecided voters.

-AAP