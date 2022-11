Today's Stories

Watch: Flood rescue specialists arrive in NSW, NATO Poland missile, PM global ties

NATO chief: No indication of intentional attack on Poland village

China’s president publicly scolds Trudeau at G20

Alan Kohler: It’s time for the Labor government to roll out the red tape

More floods expected for NSW, King sends message

Spacey faces more sexual assault charges in UK

Who’s next to Chris Hemsworth? Limitless docuseries plots life’s dramatic twists

‘Get out!’: Latest Netflix feature lets users boot out unwanted freeloaders

‘Strong signal’: Anthony Albanese’s China reset opens door to $20 billion trade talks

Check out your quick morning audio news briefing with The Squiz

Trump’s presidential run, as Murdoch turns on him, could be politically expensive for both

Holidays are back, for one and all

Nuts about almonds? Here are some more reasons to grab a handful

Hollywood heavyweights reunite in Yellowstone spin-off, and they’ve never looked better

Retirees are feeling more pessimistic as inflation takes its toll