Australians will soon be able to receive the ‘next-generation’ COVID vaccine that protects against two strains of the virus.

But health experts have not approved a fifth dose – or third booster – despite a spike in cases which rose 47 per cent across the country in the past week.

As the fourth COVID wave reaches its mid-point, ATAGI issued its latest advice on vaccinations, saying Australians did not yet need a fifth dose.

Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly urged people to consider wearing masks again, particularly in indoor settings, planes, aged care homes and hospitals.

Health Minister Mark Butler said ATAGI noted an extra booster was unlikely to reduce the fourth wave of cases.

But it was anticipated that new booster recommendations would be made in early 2023 in preparation for the southern hemisphere winter, he said.

The decision coincided with ATAGI’s decision to approve a COVID vaccine for use that offers protection from two strains of the virus.

ATAGI approved the Pfizer ‘bivalent’ vaccine for use as a booster.

The bivalent vaccine provides protection against the original strain and the Omicron variant.

Mr Butler said the vaccine’s rollout was not triggered by the spike in cases.

“It’s not driven by any particular sub-variant of the Omicron strain of the virus – it’s been something of a soup of other variants,” he said.

Chief medical officer Paul Kelly said there had been a small jump in the number of people getting booster doses following the fresh wave of COVID cases.

“I fully expect that we are nearing the middle of this wave,” he said.

“If it ends up being similar to [Singapore’s recent wave], and I believe it will, then it should peak soon and drop quickly.”

While cases were rising, Mr Butler said the numbers were about 85 per cent below those from the peak in late July.

ATAGI has also approved the paediatric Pfizer vaccine for at-risk children between six months and five years old. The rollout of that shot will begin mid-January.

The paediatric vaccines are limited to children who are severely immunocompromised or have a condition that puts them at risk of COVID.

Next-generation vaccine

The bivalent vaccine, which provides protection against the original strain and the Omicron variant, will be available from December 12 for people 18 and older.

The Pfizer next-generation vaccine is the second bivalent vaccine that has been approved for use in Australia following the rollout of the Moderna bivalent vaccine last month.

ATAGI said the new Pfizer vaccine was able to trigger a modest improvement in the immune response against both strains of the virus.

Mr Butler said the new round of vaccines would be another tool to combat rising case numbers.

“The Australian government has added this next generation Pfizer vaccine to our armour against COVID-19,” he said.

“This is a reminder to all Australians to make sure you are up to date with your COVID vaccinations. Now is the time to get your booster.”

Vaccine boosters are available to people 16 years and older.

Second boosters are available for those 30 years and older within three months of their first booster, or those 16 and older if they are immunocompromised or living in aged or disability care.

Last week, health department secretary Professor Brendan Murphy told a Senate estimates committee hearing the government was yet to make a “firm” decision on continuing COVID-19 funding for hospitals – in place until December 31 – beyond the end of this year.

Asked if a decision had been made to continue the special hospital funding into 2023, Mr Butler said the government would have more to say about “other COVID arrangements”.

– AAP