Google has agreed to pay 40 US states almost $US392 million ($585 million) after being caught tracking users’ locations – even when users turned location-tracking off.

US authorities have labelled the payout as the biggest multi-state privacy settlement in history.

“For years Google has prioritised profit over their users’ privacy,” said Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum, who led the probe along with Nebraska.

“They have been crafty and deceptive.”

The states’ investigation was sparked by a 2018 Associated Press article, which found Google apps continued to automatically store time-stamped location data after users on Android and Apple devices turned ‘Location History’ function off.

Despite telling users pausing the Location History function would stop location tracking, Google still stored location data when users opened its Maps app, accessed weather updates on Android phones, and used Google search to look up things that had nothing to do with location, like ‘chocolate chip cookies’ or ‘kids science kits’.

Location tracking issues addressed

Google said it addressed the unauthorised location tracking years ago.

“Consistent with improvements we’ve made in recent years, we have settled this investigation, which was based on outdated product policies that we changed years ago,” said company spokesperson Jose Castaneda in a statement.

Following the news of the settlement, Mario McGriff, Google director of product, Geo, and David Monsees, Google product lead, Search, said the company has introduced more transparency and tools to help users manage their data and minimise the data collected from them.

This includes auto-delete controls, which are turned on by default for all new users, giving them the ability to automatically delete data on a rolling basis and only keep 3, 18 or 36 months worth of data at a time.

Google Maps’ ‘incognito’ mode also prevents users’ searches or navigation history from being saved to their accounts.