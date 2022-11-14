News Watch: PM travels to Bali ahead of G20, deadly explosion rocks Turkey
Updated:

Watch: PM travels to Bali ahead of G20, deadly explosion rocks Turkey

Watch: Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to land in Bali ahead of G20 summit. Five injured in crash in Sydney. Man in custody after overnight standoff with armed police in a Brisbane home. Explosion kills six in Istanbul. East coast lashed with wild weather overnight. South Australia power outage due to storms. A legal firm investigates whether Medibank customers affected by data hack can be compensated. Victorians cast early ballots in the state election. Democrats retain control of the US Senate. England beats Pakistan in T20 World Cup final.

