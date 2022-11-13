Live

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is still hopeful of meeting with Xi Jinping at the G20 in Bali despite China’s president not yet responding to Australia’s overtures.

Mr Xi, who has not had a formal meeting with an Australian leader since Malcolm Turnbull in 2016, has confirmed he will meet with US President Joe Biden in Bali.

But a meeting with Mr Albanese is yet to be decided as work continues behind the scenes to make it happen.

Mr Albanese is currently attending the East Asia and ASEAN summits in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, alongside other leaders before the G20 begins in Bali on Tuesday.

It’s been reported that Mr Albanese has been asked to join plans to snub Russia at the G20 which will be attended by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, but not Vladimir Putin.

The London Telegraph reports that Britain and the European Union intend to walk out if Mr Putin addresses the world leaders via video link and do “everything possible” to isolate Russia.

Channel Ten political editor Dr Peter van Onselen has also tweeted: “I’m told our PM will walk out when Russia addresses the G20.”

Responding to the reports, Mr Albanese said he would engage constructively in the G20 “but I certainly won’t be seeking out any meetings with the Russian foreign minister”.

“And certainly yesterday’s revelations, as well, that some of the cyberattacks that have occurred in Australia have originated in Russia are a wake-up call that Russia has a responsibility to stop criminal activity that’s having a real impact on people in Australia,” he said, according to the ABC.

Mr Albanese said he was waiting for the finalisation of a meeting with Mr Xi and he looked forward to having a constructive dialogue.

“Dialogue is a good thing, out of dialogue comes understanding and we need more, not less, in today’s world,” Mr Albanese said.

“We know there’s strategic competition in this region and that’s the context of any meeting that will take place between the United States and China.”

‘Most popular Australian brand’ in Ukraine

Mr Albanese has committed an extra 30 vehicles for Ukraine while meeting with the country’s foreign minister on the sidelines of the East Asia summit.

Ukraine foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said Australia’s Bushmasters had become the most popular Australian brand in Ukraine.

Mr Kuleba flagged support with energy infrastructure would be crucial to help his nation through the coming winter months.

Australia has also sent 70 Australian Defence Force personnel to the United Kingdom to provide training assistance to Ukrainian soldiers.

Mr Kuleba told the prime minister the armoured vehicles have become a symbol of Australia’s political and economic support to his nation.

“Bushmasters became the most popular Australian brand in Ukraine,” he said.

“Ukraine will always remember this support that the people in Australia extended to us.

“We will definitely prevail and when victory comes, it will be our joint success.”

But as Ukraine enters its winter months, Mr Kuleba asked Australia and other nations present at the summit for help with energy needs.

He said radiators in apartments are cold and buildings are experiencing long blackouts because of Russia’s attacks on energy infrastructure.

“Transformers, generators, spare parts for the electricity grid. These are very technical things and they are all of humanitarian purpose,” he said.

“This is humanitarian aid, they have nothing to do with military aid.”

Mr Albanese told Mr Kuleba he would take the request to his government to consider how Australia could support Ukraine further.

Global instability, energy shortages and inflation caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are key issues for Mr Albanese as he embarks on his nine-day overseas trip.

–with AAP