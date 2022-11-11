End of the road for Gatto’s legal appeal

Live

Underworld veteran Mick Gatto’s defamation case against the ABC has come to an abrupt end in Australia’s highest court.

Gatto sued the public broadcaster for allegedly implying he was a hitman and murderer.

His initial bids in Victoria’s Supreme Court and a Victorian Court of Appeal failed, but he vowed to fight “tooth and nail all the way”.

The High Court declined to hear the case on Friday after Gatto sought special leave, ruling there was little prospect of success.

He has been ordered to pay the ABC’s legal costs.

The case revolves around an article by ABC journalists Nino Bucci and Sarah Farnsworth, which Gatto argued implied he threatened to kill gangland lawyer turned police informer Nicola Gobbo.

But the ABC argued the article was “a straight court report” which a reasonable person would understand inferred innocence until proven guilty.

They argued the inclusion of the phrases “gave evidence”, “court told” and “in an affidavit” supported this.

“It does not convey that threat (against Gobbo) … was proven fact,” barrister Matthew Collins told the High Court.

Gatto’s lawyers argued the article did not provide balance and made imputations against him on six occasions.

He argued the article revolved around hearsay allegations, saying the ABC took the police’s side and did not offer balance by adequately providing Gatto’s defence and denials.

“There is nothing going the other way,” barrister Guy Reynolds said.

“My client cannot get anyone to hop in the ring with him.”

– AAP