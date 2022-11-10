Man detained for hurling eggs at King Charles and Camilla

Live

A man has been detained after “eggs went flying” towards King Charles and his wife Camilla during a special visit to the English city of York.

The protester allegedly threw raw eggs at the royal couple as they were entering York through a medieval gateway where monarchs are traditionally welcomed to the city.

Video footage showed several eggs in motion and smashed on the ground.

None appeared to hit Charles and Camilla who appeared to be briefly surprised, but not perturbed.

Several police officers could be seen grappling with a man at a crowd barrier as people appeared to boo his behaviour.

Britain’s PA news agency reported that the man shouted “this country was built on the blood of slaves” as he was being detained.

The incident happened before Charles and Camilla unveiled a statue of Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September.

The monument had been planned for the Queen’s Jubilee.

“Now, as we have witnessed, with great sadness, the passing of that reign, it is unveiled in her memory, as a tribute to a life of extraordinary service and devotion,” said Charles.

One witness, shop owner Kim Oldfield, told BBC York Radio she was enjoying the arrival of the royal couple when the protester “spoiled the moment”.

“We were stood in the doorway of my shop and enjoying the moment,” she said.

“Charles had arrived in a limousine; lots of cheering and then suddenly we heard some booing.

“Glanced across and the police just descended on the barrior and tried to drag this chap over the top. Eggs had been flying — about five eggs had managed to send.

“Camilla sort of flinched a little bit when the booing started but they quelled it really quickly.

“It’s just a shame this spoilt what was a lovely moment.”