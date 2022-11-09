Two men die in aircraft crash near Gympie

Live

Two men involved in an aviation incident north of Brisbane have died after reports of a collision involving two light aircraft.

Police are investigating reports of a mid-air incident in which a plane collided with a glider, which it was towing, before both crashed into a paddock.

Each of the craft had one occupant.

Three Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews responded to the incident at Kybong, about 150 kilometres north of Brisbane, about 3pm on Wednesday.

The aircraft were found in a paddock, separated by a distance of about 400 metres, a QFES spokesman said.

“We’ve got two scenes in a paddock nearby. They are approximately 200 metres apart and spread across a bit of a distance,” Queensland Police Inspector Brad Inskip said on Wednesday.

“This is a tragic incident, and quite a graphic scene left there for all the emergency services.”

The glider left from a local gliding club, but it’s unknown where the ultra-light aircraft came from.

“It’s a terrible scene, terrible incident, terrible for the family and obviously those involved,” Inspector Inskip said.

“It’s a small little regional gliding club. They all know each other, so this is going to hit the community very hard.”

Crews had to make their way on foot for about 100 metres to gain access to the site.

Emergency services have left, with Queensland police remaining on scene.

