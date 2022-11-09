News America’s newest billionaire after a single ticket wins record Powerball jackpot
America's newest billionaire after a single ticket wins record Powerball jackpot

A ticket bought in Southern California has won its owner a record-breaking $US2.04 billion ($3.15 billion) Powerball jackpot – by far the largest lottery prize ever won.

The jackpot ticket was sold at Joe’s Service Centre in Altadena, an unincorporated community in the foothills north-east of Los Angeles.

The jackpot easily topped the previous record $US1.586 billion ($2.45 billion) prize won by three Powerball ticketholders in 2016.

Only four previous jackpots have topped $US1 billion ($A1.5 billion), but none of those are close to the current prize, which started at $US20 million ($31 million) back on August 6 and grew to substantially over three winless months.

The winning numbers drawn Tuesday morning (US time) at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee were: White balls 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, and the red Powerball was 10.

The winning numbers and recorded video of the drawing were posted to the Powerball’s YouTube channel.

The game is played in 45 US states, as well as Washington DC, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. The odds of winning are one in 292.2 million.

United States
