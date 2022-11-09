Two-year-old Jyedon Pollard mauled in ‘freakish attack’

Live

A toddler who died after a vicious dog attack was reportedly launched on by two animals — a rottweiler and cattle dog — in the yard of a country motel.

The young victim has been identified by media as Jyedon Pollard, age 2.

The horrifying attack happened at the Country Gardens Motel in Cowra in the NSW central west on Tuesday morning.

Relatives told The Daily Telegraph there was no apparent trigger for the “freakish attack” and the dogs appeared to charge at the child “for no known reason”.

The animals belonged to staff at the motel and had previously interacted with Jyedon without incident, the newspaper reported.

The boy’s mother Kesha Pollard, a retirement village nursing assisant, was living temporarily at the hotel with her three children while waiting for a more permanent home.

Distraught relatives identifed the dogs as a rottweiler and cattle dog and said they had mauled Jyedon in front of the little boy’s sisters.

Both animals have been seized by the local council.

“He’s the most precious and beautiful kid, no one can believe it’s happened to him,” a relative told the newspaper.

Emergency services were called to a motel on Grenfell Road about 10.20am on Tuesday after reports the toddler had been seriously injured, NSW police said in a statement.

Officers attended the scene but the boy had already been taken to Cowra Hospital, reportedly by a member of the public who drove the child.

He was then flown to Sydney’s Westmead Hospital, however died on Tuesday afternoon.

Police are examining the motel as a crime scene and investigations continue to prepare a report for the coroner.

The child’s mother Kesha posted a photo late on Tuesday which drew messages of condolence.

“Thinking of u and the girls hun,” wrote one friend.

“So beautiful,” wrote another.

-with AAP