Residents without gas as extent of flood damage emerges

Central west NSW residents remain without gas while other communities wait for flooding to arrive, as those upstream assess the damage.

Residents in Bathurst, Oberon, Wallerawang and Lithgow have been without gas after flooding is thought to have damaged a pipeline running under the Macquarie River last week.

Energy infrastructure company APA Group, which owns the pipeline, said on Monday it was working on temporary solutions to restore supply.

About half of Bathurst had been reconnected by Monday afternoon.

A tanker is expected to arrive on Friday, feeding gas into temporary pipes allowing Oberon, Lithgow and Wallerawang properties to begin reconnection over the course of a week.

APA anticipates full permanent gas supply returning by early December, depending on the weather.

Ongoing and repeated flooding in NSW has resulted in damage around the state.

In Forbes, where Rural Fire Service vehicles were ferrying key workers across floodwaters separating the town, mayor Phyllis Miller told AAP on Monday the water was receding.

Hundreds of homes and business have been impacted by recent flooding, a State Emergency Service aerial survey found.

The Lachlan River peaked in Forbes about midday on Saturday at 10.67 metres — slightly below the 10.8m record set in 1952.

However, the danger remains as the flood peak heads west downstream towards Corinella, Waroo, Bedgerabong and Jemalong.

“All that area is copping a real hammering,” Ms Miller said.

Flooding has again wrought damage to the area’s roads and put further strain on local farmers.

Livestock was being isolated as the flood levels grew downstream on Monday.

“I’m pretty sure that we will have some stock losses,” Ms Miller said.

“Our biggest problem is, we’ve been in flood for four months, so our road network has washed away,” she said.

The association Local Government NSW declared a statewide roads emergency last week due to flood damage, which it said will require state and federal funding to fix.

-AAP