Supplies dropped off for New South Wales flood victims

Live

Some NSW residents could remain isolated for weeks as the State Emergency Service continues supply drops and support.

As floodwaters recede in Forbes, several towns including Walgett, Lightning Ridge and Collarenebri remain isolated.

“SES will be working with these isolated communities to ensure they have regular resupply drops and support,” the agency said.

The SES received 270 calls for assistance in the 24 hours to Tuesday morning including 10 for flood rescues.

Meanwhile, residents in Bathurst, Oberon, Wallerawang and Lithgow remain without gas after flooding damaged a pipeline running under the Macquarie River last week.

Energy infrastructure company APA Group, which owns the pipeline, said on Monday it was working on temporary solutions to restore supply.

About half of Bathurst had been reconnected by Monday afternoon.

A tanker is expected to arrive on Friday, feeding gas into temporary pipes that would allow Oberon, Lithgow and Wallerawang properties to reconnect over the course of a week.

APA anticipates full permanent gas supply returning by early December, depending on the weather.

Ongoing and repeated flooding in NSW has resulted in damage around the state.

In Forbes, where Rural Fire Service vehicles were ferrying key workers across floodwaters separating the town, hundreds of homes and businesses have been impacted by recent flooding, an SES aerial survey found.

The Lachlan River receded below the major flood level on Monday evening, but the flood peak is now threatening towns downstream: Corinella, Waroo, Bedgerabong and Jemalong,

“All that area is copping a real hammering,” Forbes mayor Phyllis Miller said.

Flooding has again wrought damage to the area’s roads and put further strain on local farmers.

Livestock was being isolated as the flood levels grew downstream on Monday.

“I’m pretty sure that we will have some stock losses,” Ms Miller said.

“Our biggest problem is, we’ve been in flood for four months, so our road network has washed away,” she said.

The association Local Government NSW declared a statewide roads emergency last week due to flood damage, saying it will require state and federal funding to fix.

– AAP