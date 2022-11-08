News North Korea denies ‘hostile’ US accusation of arms deals with Russia
Updated:
Live

North Korea denies ‘hostile’ US accusation of arms deals with Russia

Kim Jong-un Vladimir Putin
North Korea might be friendly with Russia, but the country denies supplying weapons. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

North Korea says it has never had arms dealings with Russia and has no plans to do so, state media reports.

The denial comes after the US said the country appears to be supplying Russia with artillery shells for its war in Ukraine.

White House National Security spokesperson John Kirby said last week the US has information that indicates North Korea is covertly supplying Russia with a “significant” number of artillery shells.

Mr Kirby said North Korea was attempting to obscure the shipments by funnelling them through countries in the Middle East and North Africa, and that Washington was monitoring to see whether the shipments are received.

A North Korean defence ministry official called the allegations a rumour and said Pyongyang has “never had ‘arms dealings’ with Russia” and has “no plan to do so in the future”.

“We regard such moves of the US as part of its hostile attempt to tarnish the image of the [Democratic People’s Republic of Korea] in the international arena by invoking the illegal ‘sanctions resolution’ of the [United Nations Security Council] against the DPRK,” the official said in a statement carried by the country’s state-run news agency.

Any arms aid would be a further sign of deepening ties between Moscow and Pyongyang as Russia’s isolation over its war in Ukraine has grown.

North Korea was one of the only countries to recognise the independence of breakaway Ukrainian regions and has expressed support for Russia’s proclaimed annexation of parts of Ukraine.

– AAP

Topics:

North Korea Russia Ukraine
Follow Us

Live News
Vladimir Putin’s ‘chef’ makes chilling admission on interference in US elections, Elon Musk weighs in
Scott Morrison
Scott Morrison leaks revealed: A leader deciding to ‘up the ante with Beijing’
Rebel Wilson reveals exciting new role after birth of ‘beautiful miracle’
Medibank
Ransom warning for exposed Medibank customers as insurer reveals grim hack details
dud super funds
Keeping super in a dud fund can cost a fortune
brenton tarrant
Christchurch mosque killer appeals life sentences