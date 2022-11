Live

North Korea says it has never had arms dealings with Russia and has no plans to do so, state media reports.

The denial comes after the US said the country appears to be supplying Russia with artillery shells for its war in Ukraine.

White House National Security spokesperson John Kirby said last week the US has information that indicates North Korea is covertly supplying Russia with a “significant” number of artillery shells.

Mr Kirby said North Korea was attempting to obscure the shipments by funnelling them through countries in the Middle East and North Africa, and that Washington was monitoring to see whether the shipments are received.

A North Korean defence ministry official called the allegations a rumour and said Pyongyang has “never had ‘arms dealings’ with Russia” and has “no plan to do so in the future”.

“We regard such moves of the US as part of its hostile attempt to tarnish the image of the [Democratic People’s Republic of Korea] in the international arena by invoking the illegal ‘sanctions resolution’ of the [United Nations Security Council] against the DPRK,” the official said in a statement carried by the country’s state-run news agency.

Any arms aid would be a further sign of deepening ties between Moscow and Pyongyang as Russia’s isolation over its war in Ukraine has grown.

North Korea was one of the only countries to recognise the independence of breakaway Ukrainian regions and has expressed support for Russia’s proclaimed annexation of parts of Ukraine.

– AAP