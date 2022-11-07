‘Hero of Russia’ quietly moved aside, Kyiv residents face evacuations

Live

A general dubbed by Vladimir Putin as the ‘Hero of Russia’ has reportedly been removed from his position as Moscow’s invasion continues to face embarrassing setbacks.

UK’s Ministry of Defence said General Alexander Lapin had been sacked from the role, the fourth senior commander to have been slashed.

It follows a pattern of senior military officials copping the blame for Russia’s floundering war to “deflect blame from Russian senior leadership at home”.

“If confirmed, this follows a series of dismissals of senior Russian military commanders since the onset of the invasion in February,” said the Uk intelligence.

“Lapin has been widely criticised for poor performance on the battlefield in Ukraine by both Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov and Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin.

“These dismissals represent a pattern of blame against senior Russian military commanders for failures to achieve Russian objectives on the battlefield.”

It comes as Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko warned residents should be prepared to leave the capital city because of blackouts and cuts to its water supply and heating network caused by Russian strikes on the power grid.

Residents of the capital should conserve supplies and consider moving out temporarily.

He described this as a worst-case scenario.

“We are doing all we can to ensure that things do not come to this,” he said.

“But we want to be open. Our enemies are doing all they can to leave this city without heating, without electricity and without water supply — in short so that we all die,” the mayor said.

He put the number of residents in the city at about three million, including 350,000 internally displaced persons.

Kyiv is attempting to stabilise its power grid by phased blackouts that leave parts of the city in darkness for a number of hours and is setting up 1000 communal warm facilities in case the district heating network goes down.

Klitschko, famous as a former heavyweight world boxing champion, accused Mr Putin of aiming to destroy Ukraine.

“Putin does not need us Ukrainians. He needs the region, he needs a Ukraine without us.”