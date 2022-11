Watch: A high-profile Sri Lankan cricketer is behind bars in Sydney, accused of sexually assaulting a woman four times in her home. The body of a Sydney father has been found after he and a friend were swept away in floodwaters in the NSW central-west. The Albanese government is striking a concession on its controversial industrial relations bill, to better protect smaller businesses. In just two days, millions of Americans will head to the polls for crucial mid-term elections.