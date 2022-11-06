Twitter launches monthly subscription fee

Live

Twitter has announced a subscription service for $7.99 ($A12) a month that includes a blue check now given only to verified accounts as new owner Elon Musk works to overhaul the platform’s verification system.

In an update to Apple iOS devices available in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the UK, Twitter said users who “sign up now” for the new “Twitter Blue with verification” can receive the blue check next to their names “just like the celebrities, companies and politicians you already follow”.

But Twitter employee Esther Crawford tweeted on Saturday that the “new Blue isn’t live yet – the sprint to our launch continues but some folks may see us making updates because we are testing and pushing changes in real-time.”

Verified accounts did not appear to be losing their checks so far.

It was not immediately clear when the subscription would go live, and Ms Crawford did not immediately respond to a message to clarify the timing. Twitter also did not immediately respond to a message for comment.

Anyone being able to get the blue check could lead to confusion and the rise of disinformation ahead of Tuesday’s mid-term elections in the US, but Mr Musk tweeted on Saturday in response to a question about the risk of impostors impersonating verified people – such as politicians and election officials – that “Twitter will suspend the account attempting impersonation and keep the money!”

“So if scammers want to do this a million times, that’s just a whole bunch of free money,” he said.

But many fear widespread layoffs that began on Friday could gut the guardrails of content moderation and verification on the social platform that public agencies, election boards, police departments and news outlets use to keep people reliably informed.

The change will represent the end of Twitter’s current verification system, which was launched in 2009 to prevent impersonations of high-profile accounts such as celebrities and politicians.

Before the planned overhaul, Twitter had about 423,000 verified accounts, many of them rank-and-file journalists from around the globe that the company verified regardless of how many followers they had.

Experts have raised grave concerns about upending the platform’s verification system that, while not perfect, has helped Twitter’s 238 million daily users determine whether the accounts they were getting information from were authentic.

Current verified accounts include celebrities, athletes, influencers and other high-profile public figures, along with government agencies and politicians worldwide, journalists and news outlets, activists and businesses and brands, and Musk himself.

The update Twitter made to the iOS version of its app does not mention verification as part of the new blue check system. So far, the update is not available on Android devices.

Mr Musk, who had earlier said that he wants to “verify all humans” on Twitter, has floated that public figures would be identified in ways other than the blue check. Currently, for instance, government officials are identified with text under names stating that they are posting from an official government account.

President Joe Biden’s @POTUS account, for example, says in grey letters it belongs to an “United States government official.”

The change comes a day after Twitter began laying off workers to cut costs and as more companies are pausing advertising on the platform as a cautious corporate world waits to see how it will operate under its new owner.

– AAP