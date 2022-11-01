Victorian election campaign to kick off

Live

It might not feel like it, but Tuesday marks the first day of the official Victorian election campaign.

While the major parties have been selling their wares for months, the election proper kicks off when the official writs are issued.

This means the government goes into caretaker mode at 6pm and can no longer make major policy decisions, sign contracts or make significant appointments.

A $15 million lifeline for Netball Australia, announced on Monday, was one of the last official acts before the government enters caretaker mode.

Visit Victoria will sponsor Netball Australia for the next four-and-a-half years as part of the deal, announced just days after mining giant Hancock Prospecting withdrew its support for the cash-strapped body.

Under the agreement, which runs until June 2027, next year’s Super Netball Grand Final will be played in Victoria and the Diamonds will wear the Visit Victoria logo.

When to vote

Victorians will be able to apply for postal votes from Wednesday and cast ballots at early voting centres from November 14, ahead of election day on November 26.

But just because you can vote early, doesn’t mean you should.

Treasurer Tim Pallas confirmed Labor will release its policy costings two days before polling day.

“We will produce costings, and we’ll produce them on the Thursday,” he told reporters.

“I’ll equip all of those election policies against our Labor financial statement, which will be produced before election day.”

He said policy-minded Victorians could hold off voting via the post or at early voting centres until after the costings were unveiled.

“If, however, these are not the guiding principles by which you express your view, feel free to vote whenever you want,” he added.

The coalition has also committed to release costings for their full program of policies before the 26th.

While published polling has Labor on track to secure a third consecutive term, Deputy Premier Jacinta Allan has declared Daniel Andrews should remain premier in the event it is forced into forming a minority government.

“Absolutely. Daniel is an outstanding leader. We’ve seen that over this last eight-year period,” she told ABC Radio National on Tuesday.

“We look forward to, should we be re-elected on the 26th of November, the premier serving very strongly into the future.”

Mr Andrews has already committed to serving a full four-year term as premier if Labor wins, despite Ms Allan being his heir apparent.