Live

Russia has fired four missiles into the southern Ukrainian port city of Mykolaiv overnight, demolishing half an apartment building and killing one resident.

The attack comes a day after it unleashed a barrage of missiles on several cities including the capital Kyiv.

Rescue workers recovered the body of an elderly woman from the rubble of the apartment block early on Tuesday, Reuters witnesses said.

As rush hour was under way, passersby walked past a two-storey school, the front of which was torn off by the force of the blast that left a massive crater.

“This is what the barbarian horde does,” said Irena Siden, 48, the school’s deputy director, standing in front of the gutted building as workers began sweeping up the rubble.

“They (the Russians) are the descendants of the barbarian horde. They stole our history and now they are trying to steal our culture.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin said missile strikes on several Ukrainian cities on Monday which targeted infrastructure and a decision to freeze participation in a Black Sea grain export program were responses to a drone attack on Moscow’s fleet in Crimea that he blamed on Ukraine.

Mr Putin told a news conference on Monday that Ukrainian drones had used the same marine corridors that grain ships transited under the UN-brokered deal.

Kyiv has not claimed responsibility for the attack and denies using the grain program’s security corridor for military purposes.

The United Nations said no grain ships were using the Black Sea route on Saturday when Russia said its vessels in Crimea were attacked.

Russian forces shelled infrastructure in at least six Ukrainian regions on Monday, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said in a statement on Facebook.

“That’s not all we could have done,” Mr Putin said at the televised news conference, indicating more action could follow.

Ukrainian officials said energy infrastructure, including hydro-electric dams, was hit, knocking out power, heat and water supplies.

Oleh Synehubov, the governor of the north-eastern Kharkiv region, said on Telegram that about 140,000 residents were without power after the attacks, including about 50,000 residents of Kharkiv city, the second largest city in Ukraine.

Ukraine’s military said it had shot down 44 of 50 Russian missiles. But strikes left 80 per cent of Kyiv without running water, authorities said.

Ukrainian police said 13 people were injured in the latest attacks.

Drone accusations

Moscow announced the suspension on Saturday of its role in the grain program after accusing Ukraine of using air and maritime drones to target vessels in the Bay of Sevastopol.

It suggested one of the drones may have been launched from a civilian vessel chartered to export food from Ukrainian ports.

“Ukraine must guarantee that there will be no threats to civilian vessels or to Russian supply vessels,” Putin said on Monday, noting that under the terms of the grain deal Russia is responsible for ensuring security.

Ukrainian and UN officials said 12 ships carrying grain sailed from Ukrainian ports on Monday despite Moscow’s move.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his country would continue implementing the program, brokered by the UN and Turkey in July and aimed at easing global hunger.

“We understand what we offer the world. We offer stability on the food production market,” Mr Zelensky told a news conference.

He earlier said Moscow was “blackmailing the world with hunger”. Russia denies that is its aim.

The news that Moscow was pulling out of the deal had sent global wheat prices soaring by more than 5 per cent on Monday morning.

The ships that sailed on Monday included one hired by the UN World Food Program to bring 40,000 tonnes of grain to drought-hit Africa.

-Reuters