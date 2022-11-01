Live

South Australian Riverland properties will be hit with power cuts as floodwaters continue to surge down the Murray River.

SA Power Networks says some of its infrastructure is already standing in water on the Murray floodplain, with flows down the river not likely to peak for several weeks.

Authorities last week said those flows could reach 135 gigalitres a day by early December, but with more rain in Victoria and NSW this week, the levels are likely to go higher.

SA Power Networks spokesman Paul Roberts said an urgent assessment had been made about the potential impact on customers.

Mr Roberts said it was certain that electricity supply would be cut to some flooded areas as the surge moved down the river.

“That may involve disconnecting isolated shacks or multiple properties in low-lying areas,” he said.

“We will also monitor any impact on the higher voltage parts of our network that may be at risk.”

With Murray levels rising, some low-lying shacks, homes, businesses and community infrastructure are expected to be inundated.

The Riverland’s series of levees will also be tested, with those at Renmark of most concern.

The state government has allocated $3 million to stabilise the levees and will hold a series of meetings across the region this week to update locals on the flood event.

“Many people won’t have experienced this in the Riverland or, if they have, it’s probably fairly dim in their memories,” Deputy Premier and Water Minister Susan Close said last week.

“So we need to make sure we’ve got everyone not alarmed, but prepared and alert so that we’re able to manage this as smoothly as possible.”

Also on Tuesday, the State Emergency Service issued a series of flood advice messages for SA’s mid-north communities as river levels rose in the wake of heavy rain.