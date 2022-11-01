News At least 15 hurt in Chicago Halloween shooting
As many as 15 people have been injured in a drive-by shooting in Chicago. Photo: AP
As many as 15 people have been injured in a drive-by shooting, including three children, in Chicago’s Garfield Park neighbourhood on Halloween night, police say.

According to WLS-TV, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said there are three juvenile victims: a three-year-old, an 11-year-old and a teenager who may be 13 years old.

The others wounded by gunfire are adults ranging in age from their 30s to their 50s.

One person was struck by a car.

The Chicago Fire Department said it sent at least 10 ambulances to the scene.

Superintendent Brown said the drive-by shooting happened about 9.30pm on Monday and was over in a matter of seconds.

It was captured on police surveillance video, which investigators are reviewing.

Preliminary information indicates there were at least two shooters seen on the video, firing indiscriminately into the crowd.

Superintendent Brown said the victims’ conditions range from non-life threatening injuries to critical condition.

No fatalities were immediately reported.

Police were waiting for their emergency treatment to be resolved so they can interview them.

Investigators are trying to determine a motive and get a description of the car and those responsible, Superintendent Brown said.

No one was in custody.

Superintendent Brown said there were several large groups at the corner, which is a popular gathering spot in the neighbourhood. Some were reportedly attending a vigil.

Topics:

Chicago Halloween shooting
