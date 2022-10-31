Live

Residents across Australia’s east coast are bracing for an icy blast and more wild weather this week even as communities hit hard by flooding are still cleaning up.

Victoria, NSW, South Australia and Tasmania were put on alert for severe winds and thunderstorms as early as Sunday afternoon.

“Cold air will sweep over the south-east of Australia bringing cold temperatures, widespread showers, and Alpine snow until mid-week, all of which are unseasonal for November,” the Bureau of Meteorology said Monday in a statement.

On Tuesday, cold, wet, and windy weather will spread across much of South Australia, Victoria, Tasmania, and southern New South Wales,” the Bureau said.

Weatherzone also reported a “huge pool of cold Antarctic air”, means much of southeastern Australia will feel the chill of the coldest day since July this week.

Melbourne will cop the full force of this system, while Sydney will feel more strong winds than the cold and wet.

Mountains in Tasmania, Victoria and New South Wales will likely see heavy snow, with snowfall also forecasted for NSW regional city Orange on Wednesday morning.

Reckless behaviour frustrates police

The latest weather forecasts come as frustrated Tasmanian police consider charging a 17-year-old Launceston P-plater for disobeying road signs after the driver and the 15-year-old passenger were rescued from flood waters.

Acting Inspector Jason Jones said the road had been clearly signposted as closed.

“It’s just getting to a point where we have to set an example,” he said.

“We don’t just shut the roads because we want to, we shut the roads because there’s a genuine need to keep people away.”

Authorities spent three hours rescuing the pair, who had called for help on Saturday, after their 4WD became stuck in metre-high floodwater.

Tasmanians have been warned of the risks of flash flooding and winds of up to 100km/h.

Across the Bass Strait, a severe weather warning, including damaging winds, is in place for southern parts of Victoria.

The warning stretches from the South Australian border through to Gippsland, impacting greater Melbourne.

The Murray River remains in flood at Echuca, although water levels are slowly subsiding. Moderate flooding is also occurring along the Campaspe River downstream of Rochester.

An evacuation order is current for Bogong Village, in the state’s northeast, where a large, slow-moving landslide is active above the alpine settlement.

Across the border in NSW, severe thunderstorms could develop across the state on Monday afternoon and evening, with peak gusts of up to 90km/h.

There is an increased risk of powerlines and trees falling due to gusty winds and saturated soils.

– with AAP