News COVID-19 closes doors at Shanghai Disney
Updated:
Live

COVID-19 closes doors at Shanghai Disney

Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Shanghai’s Disney Resort has abruptly suspended operations to comply with COVID-19 prevention measures, with all visitors on site directed to stay in the park until they return a negative test for the virus.

The resort said at 11.39am local time on Monday it would immediately shut the main theme park and surrounding areas including its shopping street until further notice to comply with virus curbs.

The Shanghai government said on its official WeChat account the park was barring people from entering or exiting and that all visitors inside the site would need to await the results of their tests before they could leave.

Anyone who had visited the park since October 27 would need to test for COVID-19 three times in three days, it said.

Neither the Shanghai government nor the Disney resort gave further details. The resort had on Saturday said that it had started operating with a reduced workforce to comply with COVID measures.

The theme park continued to operate rides for visitors stuck in the park during the closure on Monday, social media users reported.

Shanghai reported 10 locally transmitted cases for October 30, all of which it said were people without symptoms.

The closure marks the latest disruption for the Shanghai Disney Resort, which was shut for over three months during Shanghai’s lockdown earlier this year.

The park was also closed for two days in November last year with more than 30,000 visitors stuck inside, after authorities ordered all of them to be tested in a contact tracing exercise.

Videos circulating on China’s Weibo platform on Monday showed people rushing to the park’s gates, which were already locked.

Local authorities across China have continued to impose abrupt and extreme measures to cut any possibility of virus transmission once cases arise, in line with the country’s ultra-strict zero-tolerance approach towards COVID-19.

-Reuters

Topics:

China COVID-19 Disney Shanghai
Follow Us

Live News
Wild weather coming to Australia’s east coast, says Bureau of Meteorology
racist tweets
Twitter blames ‘trolling campaign’ for spike in racist posts after Elon Musk takeover
Henry Cavill
‘Some kind of joke’: Liam Hemsworth to replace Henry Cavill in hit Netflix series The Witcher
robodebt court settlement
Government warned about legal problems two years before robodebt
Australian Seoul victim identified
Australian Seoul victim identified as Grace Rached, 23
Bruce Lehrmann Brittany Higgins
Prosecutor confirms Bruce Lehrmann to face retrial over alleged Brittany Higgins rape