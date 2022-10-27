News Fake Steve Irwin currency circulating in Alice Springs
Northern Territory residents are being advised to look carefully at their banknotes. Photo: AAP/NT Police
Fake $100 bills decorated with cultural icons including a beloved character from Home and Away and Steve “Crocodile Hunter” Irwin may be hoodwinking residents across the Northern Territory.

Business owners have been told to keep their eyes peeled for the fake bills, used for film and TV production, after they were stolen from a Wilkinson Street address in Alice Springs on Monday.

The $100 bills feature a series of “subtle differences” to authentic cash, Northern Territory Police say.

This includes featuring a grinning Irwin and actor Ray Meagher, who plays Alf in Home and Away, instead of Sir John Monash and Dame Nellie Melba.

The Shrine of Remembrance on the note is also replaced by John Farnham, and the word Australia, written in cursive across the centre, instead reads “Straylia”.

It is unclear how much of the cash was stolen, however fake $10, $20, $50 and $100 notes may be in circulation, Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Robert Kent said.

“Police would suggest maybe taking a quick glance at any bills received for the next few weeks to make sure you’re getting the real thing.”

-AAP

Topics:

fake currency John Farnham Steve Irwin
