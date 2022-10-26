Flash flood warning as storm approaches Victoria

Live

Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall and flash flooding across central and northern Victoria as clean-up efforts continue across the state.

Residents in the outer Melbourne suburb of Lilydale were hit with a savage downpour on Tuesday night, leaving cars stranded in inundated roadways.

The Victorian State Emergency Service received more than 130 calls for help in just an hour as flash flooding struck the area, in the city’s outer north-east.

There were 11 flood rescues, prompting a plea for Victorian to resist driving through floodwaters.

On Wednesday morning, residents in east Gippsland were put on alert for the first time since the beginning of the wild weather.

The Snowy River is at risk of major flooding from Buchan to Orbost.

Across Victoria, residents remained on high alert in Shepparton, Seymour, Kyneton, Melbourne, Bacchus Marsh and Wangaratta, with flood levels expected to rise on Wednesday.

An evacuation order remained active for Echuca, with major flooding expected to peak at Moama.

Major flooding continues along the Murray River at Echuca, Moama, Torrumbarry and Barham. There is also moderate flooding along the Campaspe River.

A watch and act alert was issued late in the afternoon for the town of Numurkah, north of Shepparton, at Walshs Bridge Road and Walshs Bridge Road South area, south and east of Nathalia.

Meanwhile, Maribyrnong Council has resumed clean-up efforts after briefly halting hard rubbish collection due to extreme weather conditions.

At least 1500 tonnes of waste material has been removed across Maribyrnong, in Melbourne’s inner north-west, as residents assess the extent of flood damage.

Tens of thousands of Victorians have been affected by recent floods. Last week, Premier Daniel Andrews announced a flood recovery management plan would deliver $150 million to assist with the clean-up.

-AAP