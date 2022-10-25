‘There’s still days I weep’: Forced adoption victim calls for justice

Live

Fifty years after her newborn son was taken against her will and put up for adoption, Tricia Lester still struggles with the deep sense of loss.

When she gave birth to her only child in Melbourne in 1972, she was 18 and unmarried, which the Victorian government deemed to be grounds for its cruel practice of forced removal.

Ms Lester is among tens of thousands of mothers across the state who fell victim to an inhumane system.

Some were reportedly coerced and drugged.

“You get by because you live your everyday life but I still struggle with my sense of worth, my sense of identity and an enormous sense of loss,” she told AAP.

“I would have thought 50 years later I would stop weeping, but there’s still days I weep.”

Despite years of counselling and having reconnected with her child 20 years ago, the now 70-year-old continues to be haunted by pain and regret.

Tuesday marks a decade since the state publicly apologised to those impacted by forced adoption.

Earlier this month, Premier Daniel Andrews announced $4 million towards a redress scheme, with the details still to be finalised.

The money will provide crisis counselling as well as the option of integrated birth certificates to include the names of both an adopted person’s natural and adoptive parents.

A $500,000 hardship fund will be established to distribute discretionary payments to affected mothers amid exceptional circumstances, including those who are terminally ill.

A further $200,000 will assist community groups to support applicants.

For Ms Lester, though, it’s not enough.

“I’m one of the youngest mothers of the forced adoptions,” she said.

“So, as far as I’m concerned, they need to really step up. There are other mothers who are 80 and onwards and they need help. They need justice and recognition.”

The redress scheme is in response to a 2021 parliamentary inquiry, which found forced adoptions were widespread between 1958 and 1984.

At least 400,000 adoptions took place in total during this time, however it’s unknown how many stemmed from forced separations.

Authorities will consult with advocacy groups, service providers, mothers and affected families.

“We acknowledge the immense grief and trauma caused by historical forced adoption practices and recognise the devastating impacts on people who endured these cruel practices many decades ago,” a government spokesperson said.

“We can’t undo what was done but we can recognise the harm caused and provide meaningful support – and that’s exactly what we’re doing.”

The Victorian Adoption Network for Information and Self Help (VANISH) and ARMS Vic, the Association Representing Mothers Separated by Adoption held a vigil at Victorian parliament on Tuesday to commemorate the 2012 apology.

“The (2021 parliamentary) inquiry committee recognised the need for counselling and recommended VANISH be funded to provide state-based specialised mental health support services that individuals can access as and when they need,” Network chief executive Charlotte Smith said.

“VANISH receives a constant stream of requests for support and counselling from mothers and adopted people because their lives are still profoundly affected by these cruel practices.”

Adopted people are lobbying to be included in the redress scheme.

“They have also suffered significant trauma and also had no say, and many mothers believe this too,” Ms Smith said.

-AAP