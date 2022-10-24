News Plane overruns Philippine runway, 173 passengers and crew safe
Plane overruns Philippine runway, 173 passengers and crew safe

Plane
Passengers and crew had a lucky escape after a Korean Air plane ran off the runway. Photo: AAP
A Korean Air plane has overshot the runway while landing in bad weather in central Philippines, but all 173 people on board are safe.

The airport on Mactan Island in Cebu province was closed indefinitely due to the stalled aircraft, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines said on Sunday.

Photos released show the front underbelly of the plane partly ripped away, but the airline and aviation agency didn’t give details on the damage.

“All passengers are safe and being attended by ground personnel,” the Philippine aviation agency said in a statement.

The Airbus A330, arriving from Incheon, South Korea, attempted to land twice before overrunning the runway on the third attempt, Korean Air Lines Co. said in a statement.

It said all passengers evacuated on the plane’s escape slides, and the airline is trying to find the cause of the incident.

At least four incoming flights were diverted to Manila and a nearby airport following the event, the Philippine aviation agency said.

– with AAP

air travel Airlines Philippines
