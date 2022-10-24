QLD’s top cop condemns woman’s alleged murder by ex-partner

Live

Queensland’s top cop says the “absolute tragedy” of a young woman’s alleged murder is unacceptable and should not have happened.

An 18-year-old man is due to face a murder charge in court on Monday after the body of his 19-year-old former partner was found by police in bushland near Nambour, north of Brisbane, on Sunday.

The pair, who police say had been in a relationship that recently ended, had met at a carpark in Strathpine on Saturday afternoon.

The woman didn’t return to her Petrie home, leading her family to raise concerns with police, who tracked the man to a service station in Nambour a few hours later.

Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll said the pair had no history of domestic violence, but she condemned the woman’s killing.

“There was no history there, but it doesn’t matter, it’s unacceptable,” she told reporters on Monday.

“Ultimately, a young person lost their life at the hands of another.”

Ms Carroll said she wanted to extend her heartfelt condolences to the 19-year-old’s family, who had suffered “an absolute tragedy”.

“I have an 18 year-old-daughter … I just cannot imagine what they are going through,” she said.

Police Minister Mark Ryan said any loss of life was devastating and the incident highlighted the importance of contacting authorities if people were concerned about the safety of loved ones.

“There’s a matter which is now before the courts in respect to that offender, but you know, for my part, I hope that that young lady and her family get the justice they need,” he said.

The 18-year-old man is expected to face Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Monday.

Detectives are examining a white Ford Mustang and blue Mazda sedan as part of their investigations and have asked anyone with information to come forward.

– with AAP