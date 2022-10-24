Live

King Charles has restarted a royal tradition dating back to 1917 that was suspended temporarily following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth.

The first congratulatory cards featuring the new King and Queen Consort have been delivered to hundreds of people celebrating their 100th and 105th birthdays in the UK.

Australians can also now apply for the special keepsakes which feature a photo of Charles and Camilla taken in the summer of 2018.

Thousands of birthday and wedding anniversary cards are sent from Buckingham Palace every year to those celebrating their 100th and 105th birthday, and every year thereafter.

Other milestones include 60th (diamond), 65th and 70th wedding anniversaries, and every year thereafter.

The tradition was suspended during the official mourning period for Queen Elizabeth between 9 September and the state funeral on 19 September.

It also took some weeks afterwards to design and print the new cards.

The posting of messages to mark significant birthdays and anniversaries is a tradition that dates back to 1917 and the reign of King George V.

In those days, citzens celebrating their 100th birthday or 60th wedding anniversary were sent a telegram of good wishes from His Majesty.

During Queen Elizabeth II’s reign, about 1.3 million cards were sent to mark birthdays and anniversaries across the UK, the Realms and the Overseas Territories.

Several veterans of the Second World War are among the first to receive the special card from King Charles.

Ruth Park-Pearson was born in Glasgow in 1922 and served in the Women’s Royal Naval Service (the WRENS) during the reign of the Queen’s father George VI.

Ruth now lives in North Yorkshire, and celebrated her 100th birthday on Friday, 21st October, surrounded by many of her 6 children, 13 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.

“You don’t think about it at the time, it’s not until later you realise just sort of how old you are suddenly. You think my goodness me, I remember the old King,” she told the BBC.

“So many wonderful presents and flowers, I could start a flower shop almost,” Ms Park-Pearson added.

With the Anniversaries Office now reopened, citizens can apply for a congratulatory message from The King and The Queen Consort.

Current citizens of His Majesty’s Realms (countries where The King is Head of State) or UK Overseas Territories are eligible to receive messages.

The King’s congratulatory messages consist of a card containing a personalised message and come in a special envelope.