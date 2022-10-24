SA government approves funds for assisted dying laws

Live

The South Australian government is allocating $18 million over five years to implement new assisted dying laws.

Specialist pharmacists and care navigators are being recruited to fill key roles as the new provisions come into force on January 31 after being passed by state parliament last year.

A newly appointed lead voluntary assisted dying pharmacist will lead a team of three senior pharmacists and a pharmacy technician to allow for the supply and safe disposal of medications in accordance with the state’s legislative safeguards.

Care navigators will also help patients, their families, and health practitioners navigate the voluntary euthanasia process.

On Monday, Health Minister Chris Picton said implementing voluntary assisted dying in South Australia was a significant milestone and much work is being done to ensure it was introduced safely.

“Appointing appropriately qualified staff will be crucial in ensuring the service aligns with the act and the rights of South Australians living with a terminal illness are protected,” he said.

“That is why these positions are critical and each recruitment has been based on significant experience with and knowledge of voluntary assisted dying.”

SA’s assisted dying laws were passed by state parliament in 2021 but were only gazetted in August this year.

The Voluntary Assisted Dying Bill had been put to a conscience vote, passing the parliament on its 17th attempt in 25 years.

It includes 70 safeguards and a provision that people wishing to die must be SA residents for at least 12 months.

A terminal diagnosis and a life expectancy of less than six months, or 12 months for a person with a neurodegenerative disease, must be confirmed for a patient to access the procedure.

The bill also requires patients show they have decision-making capacity and are capable of informed consent, and that they undergo an assessment by two independent medical practitioners.

They must have their request verified by two independent witnesses and must be experiencing intolerable suffering that cannot be relieved.

Voluntary assisted dying is also legal in Victoria, Western Australia, Tasmania and Queensland.

