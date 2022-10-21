In this week’s top clips, Liz Truss resigns outside 10 Downing Street, becoming the shortest-serving British prime minister and losing a cheeky battle to a lettuce.

Liz Truss resigns

After 45 days as Prime Minister, Liz Truss has thrown in the towel. In her resignation speech, Truss said: “Given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party.” Her resignation comes on the heels of much controversy and the departure of Home Secretary Suella Braverman.

Lettuce enjoys a win

Just last week a British tabloid cheekily posed the question: ‘Which will last longer – Liz Truss’s time in office or a head of lettuce?’ It looks like we have our answer.

Nedd Brockmann’s victorious finish

Running triumphantly to the finish line, 23-year-old tradie Nedd Brockmann finishes a 4000-kilometre run across Australia after just 47 days. Brockmann beat his target of $1 million for homelessness charity We Are Mobilise and raised nearly $2 million.

The future of VR

The new Quest Pro headset shows us the endless possibilities of using virtual reality at work.

The VR headsets are coming

The Middle East’s first pandas

Suhail and Soraya, the Middle East’s first pandas, settle into life in Qatar. The pandas are on loan from China ahead of the 2022 World Cup which starts in November.

Rehab includes dam building

You can take the beaver away from the dam, but you can’t take the dam from the beaver. While in rehab, Nibi started building a dam to ward off an unwelcome roommate.

In a crabby mood

Dinner took a twist for this unsuspecting eagle after a plucky crab put up an unexpected fight.

Puppies’ first swim

A litter of puppies take their first dip, and the cute dial hit extreme.

BatDog

Batman, is that you? Looks like someone is ready for Halloween … or to save the innocent people of Gotham City.