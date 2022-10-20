Live

A woman has launched her own ‘sting’ on police by unleashing a swarm of bees as officers were attempting to evict a resident from a $2.4million property in the US.

The sheriff’s office in Hampden County, Massachusetts, said Rorie Woods, 55, was lucky not to be facing manslaughter charges because some officers had allergies.

While wearing a professional beekeeper suit, she allegedly lifted the lid on hives she had brought by truck to protest the long-standing eviction.

She reportedly made the stingers “angry” as hundreds circled the area.

In a statement, the Hampden County Sheriff’s office said Woods smashed the lid and flipped a hive off a flatbed.

She also carried a tower of bees to the front door of the house and agitated them further to try and stop the eviction which had been on-and-off for two years, local media reported.

“Never in all my years of leading the Hampden County Sheriff’s Civil Process Division have I seen something like this,” said Robert Hoffman, Chief Deputy of the Civil Process Office.

“I’m just thankful no one died because bee allergies are serious. I hope that these out-of-county protesters will reconsider using such extreme measures in the future because they will be charged and prosecuted.”

Sheriff Nick Cocchi said the woman who had travelled there to protest the eviction had “put lives in danger as several of the staff on the scene are allergic to bees”.

“We had one staff member go to the hospital and luckily, he was all right or she would be facing manslaughter charges.

“I support people’s right to protest peacefully but when you cross the line and put my staff and the public in danger, I promise you will be arrested.”

When Woods was told that several officers were allergic to bees, she said, “Oh, you’re allergic? Good,” according to the report.

The Hampden County Sheriff’s Department deputies said police went to a home in Longmeadow on October 12 and were met by protesters.

Woods, who lives in Hadley about 30km away, soon arrived in an SUV towing a trailer carrying bee hives, the department said.

She started “shaking” the hives, and broke the cover off one, causing hundreds of bees to swarm out and initially sting one deputy.

Woods was eventually handcuffed but not before several more sheriff’s department employees were stung, including three who are allergic to bees, the department’s report said.

She was charged with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, three counts of assault by means of a dangerous weapon and a disorderly conduct charge.

-with AAP