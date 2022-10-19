Live

Daniel Craig has something in common with the fictional spy he plays after the British actor was bestowed the same royal honour as James Bond.

Craig was made a Companion of the Order of St Michael and St George by Princess Anne at a ceremony at Windsor Castle on Tuesday (local time).

In a nod to a famous line from the Bond franchise, The Royal Family Tweeted “We’ve been expecting you” along with a photo from the ceremony.

The honour recognises Craig’s “outstanding contribution to film and theatre”.

Craig received the award as part of Queen Elizabeth’s annual New Year’s honours list in January.

The late Queen’s daughter Princess Anne made the presentation.

Craig made his debut as James Bond in 2006’s Casino Royale and played the secret agent five times over 15 years before his final outing in No Time to Die released in 2021.

He recently appeared in the movie Knives Out (2019) and had earlier turns in The Girl with a Dragon Tattoo and Star Wars Episode 7 – The Force Awakens.

He famously starred alongside the Queen in a fun clip for the opening ceremony of the London Olympics in 2012.

In 2021 Craig was inducted onto Hollywood’s Walk of Fame, days before his final movie as James Bond opened in the US.

From playing threatre roles from the age of 14, Craig made his film debut in The Power of One (1992), according to an online biography on IMDb.

His film career continued on TV, notably the BBC2 serial Our Friends in the North (1996) before he shot to international fame with supporting roles in Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) and Road to Perdition (2002).

He was nominated for his performances in the leading role in Layer Cake (2004), and received other awards and nominations.

He became the sixth actor to portray James Bond in October 2005 and held the role until last year.