Body of missing man found in flood waters at Hillston in western NSW

A body believed to be that of a missing 63-year-old man has been recovered from flood water in New South Wales’ west on Wednesday.

NSW Police report that the missing man was last seen on a rural property on Lachlan Valley Way, Hillston, about noon on Tuesday, October 11.

Officers from Murrumbidgee Police District, PolAir, Police Rescue, NSW SES and NSW Ambulance searched along the Lachlan River for several days, but the man was not located.

Emergency services received reports about 8.30am that a body had been sighted on a rural property at Wallanthery, about 35 kilometres north-east of Hillston.

Officers attached to Murrumbidgee Police District, with assistance from NSW SES, attended the property and retrieved the body.

While the body is yet to be formally identified, it is believed to be that of the missing man.

Police said investigations into the circumstances surrounding the man’s death continue and a report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

Victorian fatality

It follows the tragic news earlier on Wednesday that a 65-year-old man has been found dead in flood waters in northern Victoria, as communities remain on high alert for the swollen Murray River system to inundate homes.

The man was last known to be on a tractor on a property off Blacksmiths Road at Nathalia on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Emergency services started a search when he failed to return home about 10pm and found the unoccupied tractor in flood waters.

A family member found the man’s body in flood waters on Paynes Road about 8.45am on Wednesday, police say.

More rain forecast

News of the deaths come before widespread storms and more rain forecast.

A low-pressure system moving into eastern Australia on Wednesday renewed flood threats, the Bureau of Meteorology’s Dean Narramore said.

“We have major flood warnings for many rivers across NSW and Victoria,” Mr Narramore said.

“It’s these areas that we are concerned (about) later in the week and into the weekend as additional rainfall is likely to lead to renewed river rises.”

There will be no reprieve from rain and storms before the weekend.

“On Friday it’s almost a rinse and repeat, where we see another round of widespread rain and thunderstorms,” he said.

Nine emergency aircraft are on standby, along with SES flood rescue vehicles.

The state government has requested 880 ADF personnel to help high-risk communities.

Troops are assisting with sandbagging and doorknocking, based at Deniliquin near the Victorian border.

“Almost every river system west of the Dividing Range is in flood to some extent,” Flood Recovery Minister Steph Cooke said on Wednesday.

“It doesn’t take much rain to cause those rivers to rise and rise very quickly. Our SES volunteers have been at this effort for a very long time … in some cases, well over 12 months.

“They are weary, understandably, and so we’re very grateful to the federal government and the ADF for their support during this time.”

-with AAP