Former prime minister Scott Morrison has been advertised as the “true definition of a leader” as he attempts to build a side-gig as a globetrotting speaker.

The Worldwide Speakers Group has announced that Mr Morrison, Australia’s 30th prime minister, will “exclusively” represent the group on international speaking engagements.

The election-losing prime minister is lauded as “a virtuous globalisation mastermind” and “the true definition of a leader with a 360-degree world view” on the WWSG’s website.

He is hailed for “aggressively working toward a net zero global emissions economy”.

(The Morrison government’s policy was widely criticised by scientists, environmental organisations, journalists, and politicians.)

“During his tenure, Morrison was tasked with several difficulties that required unique and innovative solutions,” states the bio on the WWSG website.

“From managing the public safety of Australians during the pandemic to mitigating an economic crisis, controlling natural disasters, and leading the country while others were at war—Prime Minister Morrison led Australia with his particular brand of calm decisiveness and rationale.

“A globalisation mastermind, Morrison lends his boundless influence and experience to audiences around the world.”

Mr Morrison, who remains the Member for Cook in Sydney after losing the federal election in May, will join the speakers group’s “roster of global thought leaders”.

In a press release, Mr Morrison was quoted expressing his excitement at his “next chapter”.

“After extensive research and due diligence, I am excited to be joining Worldwide Speakers Group who will help facilitate my growing relationships within the private sector,” Mr Morrison stated.

“WWSG’s roster of distinguished thought leaders, their truly global customer base, and personal attention have already made our relationship special.

“I could not be prouder to join Bob Thomas, Dan Sims, and the entire WWSG team for my next chapter.”

WWSG’s principal Dan Sims said: “Prime Minister Scott Morrison has been a respected leader in Australia, throughout the APAC region and around the world.

“Known for providing measured geopolitical leadership and aggressively working toward a net zero global emissions economy, Prime Minister Morrison’s experiences and insights will be critical for business leaders on six continents.

“Further, Prime Minister Morrison is a man of strong faith and will actively seek opportunities to serve the global community.

“Worldwide Speakers Group is honored to represent Prime Minister Morrison for his speaking activities, and we look forward to making him available to our customers around the world.”

Social media reacted to the WWSP’s Twitter post with disbelief.

“@WWSGconnect works out how to finally trend. As a comedy act,” tweeted Amanda Scott.

“Morrison’s self-penned bio on their site. No due diligence, clearly.”

The New Daily reported in August that Mr Morrison’s post-politics reputation has been “tarred very badly” compared to other former prime ministers, according to Professor Paul Strangio who has written a dozen books about Australian political history.

“I don’t think we’ve seen anything to compare with Morrison,” the Monash University political historian said.

“His reputation has been tarred very badly; he stands as someone who, somehow, was alien to the system he ended up in, a place he didn’t seem to comprehend.

“I think the repeated refrain now is he was deceitful, which has been very disturbing.”

Mr Morrison will join other high-profile thought leaders including former US Vice President Mike Pence, General John Kelly (US Secretary of Homeland Security & Chief of Staff to the President) and Dr Mark Esper (US Secretary of Defence).