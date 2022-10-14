In this week’s top videos, flood-affected residents turned to social media to show the effects of the emergency across southeast Australia.

Although the severe weather warning eased on Friday morning, residents are still dealing with the aftermath of heavy rainfall.

Over at Buckingham Palace, don’t miss the humorous moment British Prime Minister Liz Truss was greeted by King Charles. “So you’ve come back again? … Dear, oh dear,” the King says.

Plus, an uninvited four-legged guest made a marriage proposal one to remember.

Rising floodwaters

As floods surge across southeast Australia, Victorians showed the damage on social media . In the past 48 hours, several regions in Tasmania, NSW and Victoria had up to 400 millimetres of rain.

Start swimming

Public transport users filmed as trams manoeuvred through water. “Tap on, tap off, start swimming,” this TikTok user wrote.

Fitzroy floods

Fitzroy, an inner suburb of Melbourne, was one of many suburbs affected by flooding. Although the rain eased on Friday, emergency services expect flooding to continue for weeks.

‘Dear, oh dear’

As two freshly minted leaders greet each other, one seems a bit more enthusiastic than the other, in this comical exchange.

X2 takes flight

The X2, a ‘flying car’ built by Chinese EV manufacturer Xpeng Inc, has spread its wings for the first time. The 90-second first public test flight of the two-seater EV took place in Dubai.

Twin eagle owls set free

Two eagle owls in Villamantilla, Spain, were released into the wild after several months of preparation and training in a recovery centre.

Bear-y unexpected

A marriage proposal is usually and hopefully an unforgettable moment for a couple. Ricardo Morales was still down on one knee when he froze after a large bear interrupted his engagement to Cecilia Canabal at Chipinque Ecological Park in Mexico. Unforgettable? Certainly.

Didn’t see that coming

A leap of faith goes awry for this playful cat after a seemingly friendly toy quickly turns foe.

Main character energy

Cruising as he makes his way downtown and singing at the top of his lungs, the world truly is this gentleman’s stage.

By paw-pular demand

Teamwork makes the dream work for these adorable cats who banded together to get what they really wanted.