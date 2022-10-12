Famous voice behind Tourism Australia’s latest campaign mascot

Live

Hollywood actress Rose Byrne has been revealed as the voice behind Tourism Australia’s latest brand ambassador Ruby the kangaroo.

The computer-generated marsupial mascot was unveiled in Tokyo, Japan, and will be officially launched next week.

The new global tourism campaign will invite the world to ‘Come and Say G’day’ and aims to put Australia forefront in travellers’ minds amid pent-up demand to travel after pandemic lockdowns.

The campaign will also be localised in non-English markets, with Japanese actress Maryjun Takahashi to be the voice of Ruby in Japan.

Byrne follows the tradition of actors Lara Bingle, Chris Hemsworth and Paul Hogan using their international star power to encourage the world to come to Australia.

The Australian actress has made a name as a comedic actress in the US after appearing in successful hits such as Bridesmaids and Get Him to the Greek.

Trade and Tourism Minister Don Farrell unveiled Ruby to the world on a major digital billboard in Tokyo, kick-starting a world tour that will take Australia’s new brand ambassador onto billboards around the globe.

“From today Ruby will hop onto billboards in Singapore, London and New York building anticipation ahead of the launch of the new campaign, which will invite international travellers to ‘come and say g’day’,” Senator Farrell said.

“Ruby will resonate with international audiences as the campaign is rolled out across key international markets to remind the world why there’s nothing like Australia.”

Tourism Australia managing director Phillipa Harrison said the campaign would support the tourism industry as it rebuilt, by encouraging people to plan and book their adventure Down Under.

“We know that Australia consistently ranks high on people’s consideration list but we need to get travellers to take that critical next step and book their holiday to Australia to experience everything we have to offer,” Ms Harrison said.

“Visitor economies around the world are looking to rebuild as we emerge from the pandemic and that will make the tourism landscape more competitive than ever before, which is why we have made sure Come and Say G’day will cut through and make Australia stand out today and in the long term.”

Tourism Australia chief marketing officer Susan Coghill said the multichannel campaign would remind travellers of Australia’s iconic destinations and friendly faces.

“The use of an animated character in Ruby was a deliberate move that aims to cut through the clutter of destination marketing internationally and it is backed by research,” Ms Coghill said.

“In Australia, we’re so lucky to have a globally recognisable and adorable icon in the kangaroo and to bring that to life through CGI animation creates a uniquely Australian brand ambassador in Ruby, who translates across both English and non-English speaking countries.”