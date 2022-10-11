News Airport security breach forces lengthy passenger delays at Melbourne domestic
Airport security breach forces lengthy passenger delays at Melbourne domestic

Footage on Twitter shows long queues at the Qantas desk in Melbourne's domestic airport.
Passengers have been hauled off a flight and face long delays at Melbourne’s domestic airport on Tuesday morning over an apparent security breach.

Passengers are being “rescreened” after the apparently accidental breach which forced Qantas to put all its operations “on hold”.

A Qantas spokesperson said a passenger “appears to have inadvertently passed from an ‘unscreened’ area to a ‘screened’ area of the airport in Melbourne.

“As a precaution all Qantas operations have been put on hold and passengers in the terminal are being rescreened, which is causing delays to some services this morning.

“Safety is our number one priority, but we know this disruption is causing some inconvenience for our passengers and we apologise for that. We are investigating how this incident occurred.”

Social media posts show long queues at the Qantas checkout desks in terminal 1.

Nathan Berry posted on Twitter: “Shutters closed and people already cleared evacuated back out front.

“No news about the breach. At one point we were asked to leave the building but that order was rescinded.”

Tim Joyce told ABC he was seated on a flight which was one minute from taking off when passengers were all told to get off the plane.

More to come.

