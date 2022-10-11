Man in his 30s shot dead by police in South Brisbane

Live

A man has died after being shot by police multiple times after allegedly threatening them during a confrontation in inner Brisbane.

Officers were called about the man’s behaviour on Edmondstone Street, South Brisbane, about 3pm on Tuesday.

Police say after a brief interaction, the man in his 30s allegedly threatened them and was shot.

He died at the scene.

“A male was seen walking outside the Greek Club … and attempted to enter the rear door of the police van … and then rushed at the (police) officer in an aggressive manner,” Detective Superintendent Andrew Massingham told reporters.

Detective Superintendent Massingham said the man was armed with a 30-centimetre metal rod and police officers had attempted to subdue him with a taser, which proved ineffective.

Two police officers were prompted to “discharge their firearms”, firing a total of three shots.

The man was allegedly attempting to assault people at a nearby business before police arrived.

Edmonstone Street has been declared a crime scene and closed to the public.

The incident is being investigated by the Ethical Standards Command on behalf of the State Coroner with oversight by the Crime and Corruption Commission.

A coroner will also oversee the investigation and conduct a forensic examination.

-AAP