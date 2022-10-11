Body found in car linked to Tasmanian shooter

Live

An unidentified body has been found in a burned-out car believed to belong to a man wanted over a shooting incident in Tasmania.

Police were searching for Robert George Greig, 33, following a shooting on the night of September 26 near New Norfolk in which two police cars were fired upon.

About 11.45am on Monday police received a tip off that a car of interest, a blue/grey Holden Colorado, was travelling near Sorell in the state’s south.

The crew of a helicopter involved in the search saw the car go off-road into bushland and catch alight.

“Police on the ground attended the scene a short time later, where a single deceased occupant was located inside the vehicle,” a Tasmania Police statement said.

“A formal identification of the deceased person will need to be conducted in the coming days.

“At this stage the death is not being treated as suspicious, however police will fully investigate the circumstances. This will include a post mortem and formal identification.”

Police were searching for Mr Greig after a police car with two officers inside was hit with multiple bullets as it travelled to an alleged domestic violence incident.

Shortly afterwards, gunshots were fired at a second police car on its way to the scene. No one was injured.

Police searched several houses and properties in southern Tasmania, and said Mr Greig may have changed the colour and number plates of his car.

-AAP