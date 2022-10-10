Live

Residents have been warned “don’t be deceived” by the sunshine as floodwaters continue to rise in NSW and the weather bureau predicts more rain is coming.

Dams upstream from vulnerable towns are pouring thousands of megalitres daily into already swollen rivers, with warnings to expect peak flood levels in coming days.

In western NSW, the Burrunjuck Dam is releasing 100,000 megalitres per day into the Murrumbidgee River which could peak in the next 24 hours.

The Wyangala Dam is releasing 35,000 megalitres per day into the Lachlan River.

The already saturated state has been warned to brace for more rain towards the end of the week.

On Monday morning, more communities were placed on alert to evacuate.

Prepare to evacuate | Watch and Act ⚠️ People in the following area(s) to PREPARE TO EVACUATE due to predicted dangerous flooding: 🟠All properties in the Pitt Town Bottoms suburb along #PittTown Bottoms Road. 👉To read more full warnings, visit https://t.co/BCnxAe6tsR pic.twitter.com/x22ElHffTm — NSW SES (@NSWSES) October 9, 2022

NSW Emergency Services minister Stephanie Cooke said despite a reprieve from the rainfall, the dangers were lurking on the land.

“My message is, please don’t be deceived,” said Ms Cooke.

“The sun might be out in various parts of the state, we may be seeing some dry conditions at the present, but our rivers continue to rise and we know that there is another event coming through.

“We may see a reprieve for a few days but … [we] will be heading into some more difficult conditions towards the end of the week.”

The weather is predicting more rain from Wednesday and particularly on Thursday in the west and south when yet another system is set to move across the state.

It comes after a monster deluge over the weekend forced people across the state to flee their homes as floodwaters rose, with thousands of others poised to leave if ordered.

Whilst the rain has all but cleared #NSW now there is more rain on the way from Wed and particularly on Thu in the west and south when yet another system is set to move across the state. See all warnings at https://t.co/7Tty8rxaYA and forecasts at https://t.co/tYOTJ6QJR8. pic.twitter.com/nojGaXJPDx — Bureau of Meteorology, New South Wales (@BOM_NSW) October 9, 2022

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese urged people to follow the advice from emergency services.

“This is not a time for people to take risks,” he said on Sunday.

The State Emergency Service performed 28 rescues in the 24 hours up to Sunday afternoon, 21 of those during the night and the majority for people who had attempted to drive through floodwaters.

Evacuation orders had been issued for areas along the Lachlan and Hawkesbury rivers, with more than 100 warnings issued across NSW as of Sunday night.

Ms Cooke said said rural, remote and regional areas will be “on edge” as they wait for the next big weather system to hit from Wednesday.

Meanwhile in Victoria, heavy rain drowned out a wine and music festival over the weekend as authorities issued major flood warnings.

By Sunday night, a handful of these had been reduced as the worst of the weather subsided.

-with AAP