Hooray, readers! The weekend is finally here, and this week’s selection of videos.

We kick things off at Paris Fashion Week, where model Bella Hadid captivated audiences in a spray-painted white dress. The model appeared on the runway in her underwear and stood still as the dress came to life.

Designer Balenciaga also features a Hollywood heavyweight, and a mud-filled runway, complete with puddles, slides and a well-known rapper to open the show.

As protests around the world continue, weeks after the death of Mahsa Amini in Iran, a Swedish politician cut her hair during an address to the European Parliament in an act of solidarity.

And, finally, a familiar feathered friend shows us his more sensitive side in an adorable clip with his caretaker.

Have a clip you would like us to include in next week’s top videos? You know what to do, tag us on your social media channel of choice using the hashtag #TNDVoW.

Enjoy!

Bella Hadid captivates audiences

US model Bella Hadid stunned audiences at Paris Fashion Week when she walked the Coperni show in a minimalistic, off-shoulder white dress that was spray-painted on her body in real time.

Kanye West opens Balenciaga’s mud show

Balenciaga’s mud show at Paris Fashion Week opened with an unforgettable walk from none other than rapper Kanye West, in his first runway appearance. West walked down the muddy runway in a head-to-toe black ensemble.

Flash flooding in Melbourne

Heavy rain caused havoc across Melbourne, leaving roads flooded and vehicles submerged.

‘Women, life, freedom’

In an address to the European Parliament, Swedish politician Abir Al-Sahlani cuts her hair, standing in solidarity with the women and girls of Iran.

Iran school protests

Schoolgirls in Iran chant “death to the dictator” as they join the ongoing worldwide protests following the death of Mahsa Amini.

Tesla robot

Telsa’s highly-anticipated humanoid robot, Optimus, made its debut at the electric vehicle maker’s A1 day event. The prototype walked the stage and waved to the crowd as they cheered the robot on.

Mr Doodle

Using more than 900 litres of white paint and 286 bottles of black drawing paint, artist Sam Cox – known as ‘Mr Doodle’ – fulfilled his lifelong dream of covering a home entirely in doodles.

Emu snuggles

Known for his sass and love for the camera, fans of Emmanuel Todd Lopez may be surprised to see this softer side of the famous emu, as he snuggles with his caretaker.

Nothing to see here!

An unexpected guest hopped its way through a warehouse of a fruit and vegetable market.