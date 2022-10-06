Live

— UPDATE

The death toll in a horrific rampage that began at a daycare in northeastern Thailand, has risen to 36.

The former police officer suspect went on to target several bystanders on his journey home.

He then killed his wife and 2-year-old stepson, before killing himself, according to local police chief Major General Paisan Luesomboon.

The dead include 24 children — some who were sleeping — and one pregnant woman, according to a statement from the Royal Thai Police and local officials.

Only one child is reported to have survived.

At least 10 more people are injured, with six who are “seriously injured,” according to a statement from the Royal Thai Police.

“Regarding the motivation, the police have not ruled out any possibilities, it could be from personal stress, or a hallucination from drugs, we have ordered a blood test.”

A previous statement from Thailand’s prime minister had referred to the incident as a mass shooting, but police say many of the victims died from “stabbing wounds.”

“After we have seen the wounds of the deaths, most of the deaths are from stabbing wounds. I have told you earlier that he had several guns. It turned out he had only about 1-2 guns,” Major General Luesomboon told CNN.

The children were taking their lunchtime nap when the massacre occurred, according to several police officials CNN spoke with.

A pregnant teacher at the nursery who was in the room with the children was among the victims who died, according to another teacher who allegedly witnessed the attack. She spoke to local media Khom Chad Luek TV.

Head teacher says only one child survived

Head teacher Nanticha Panchum was with four other teachers and a maid when the rampage began.

She told the BBC there would usually be 92 children attending the centre. But due to bad weather and a broken down bus, only 24 had shown up.

She described how another teacher had recognised the gunman as a parent of one of the children at the centre.

But the child hadn’t come to the school for a month.

The gunman never came across as unwell, adding he was always polite when dropping his son off — almost too chatty sometimes, she told the BBC.

But today, however, her colleague told her his eyes were crossed and he was quiet.

The teachers tried to lock the door to stop him from entering, but he broke in and went into the rooms where the kids were sleeping.

Only one child survived, according to Nanticha.

Attack may have been fuelled by drugs

On the morning of the attack, the suspect was due to attend a court hearing relating to drugs charges Thailand National Police Chief “After getting out of jail, he didn’t stop using drugs. So, possibly, he might be hallucinating coupled with stress which caused him to commit the crimes. He started at the children’s daycare centre and then continued his crime all the way to his home,” Thailand National Police Chief Damrongsak Kittiprapat said.

Mass shootings are rare in Thailand even though the rate of gun ownership is high compared with some other countries in the region, and illegal weapons are common.

In 2020, a soldier angry over a property deal gone sour killed at least 29 people and wounded 57 in a rampage that spanned four locations.

– with AAP