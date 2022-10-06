Mass shooting at daycare centre in Thailand kills 34

A former policeman has killed 34 people in a mass shooting at a children’s day-care centre in north-east Thailand, with police saying the gunman shot and killed himself, his wife and his child.

The victims included 22 children as well as adults, police said in a statement after Thursday’s shootings in the town of Nong Bua Lamphu.

About 30 children were at the centre when the gunman came in about lunchtime on Thursday, district official Jidapa Boonsom told Reuters.

The man first shot four or five staff, including a teacher who was eight months pregnant, Jidapa said.

“At first people thought it was fireworks,” she added.

Videos posted on social media showed sheets covering what appeared to be the bodies of children lying in pools of blood at the centre in the town of Uthai Sawan in the north-eastern province of Nong Bua Lamphu.

Reuters could not immediately authenticate the footage.

Earlier, police said a manhunt was under way for the shooter, and a government spokesman said the prime minister had alerted all agencies to apprehend the culprit.

A government spokesperson said all agencies had been alerted to take action and apprehend the shooter.

“There are at least 20 dead but details were still coming in,” Deputy Police spokesperson Archon Kraitong told Reuters on Thursday.

The death toll was later upgraded to 31, with police saying both children and adults had been killed.

Mass shootings are rare in Thailand even though the rate of gun ownership is high compared with some other countries in the region, and illegal weapons are common.

In 2020, a soldier angry over a property deal gone sour killed at least 29 people and wounded 57 in a rampage that spanned four locations.

More to come