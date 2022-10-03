Live

Dozens of women and children in Syria who are “trapped in one of the worst places in the world” will be extracted and returned to Australia after years languishing in detention camps.

The Guardian and the ABC report that moves are afoot to rescue some 20 women and 40 children who have been living in desperate conditions in the al-Hawl and Roj camps in the country’s north-east.

They are the widows, sons and daughters of Islamic State combatants who died or are in jail and many of the women say they were tricked into travelling to Syria, some when they were just teenagers.

The 60 women and children in total have been trapped in Syria since the fall of the so-called Islamic State in 2019.

The women are Australian citizens and the children, most of whom are aged under the age of six, were either born in Iraq or Syria.

Save the Children says the youngsters are poorly nourished and suffering from untreated wounds.

In 2019, Australia launched a secret rescue mission to repatriate eight Australian orphans.

However the former Morrison government later said it was in no rush and each rescue had to be dealt with on a ‘case-by-case basis’.

Then-Foreign Minister Marise Payne said at the time there were security concerns.

“The repatriation of any people in Syria in those contexts at the moment is very, very difficult,” Ms Payne said in 2019.

“As far as individuals are concerned and in some cases families, we are assessing each of those cases on their merits, but our first duty is of course to protect Australia and Australians.”

The Albanese government has not released details of the operation which was first revealed by The Guardian at the weekend.

A spoksperson for Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil is reported as saying any decisions would be informed by security advice.

“The Australian Government’s overriding priority is the protection of Australians and Australia’s national interests,” the spokesperson said.

“Given the sensitive nature of the matters involved, it would not be appropriate to comment further.”

Save the Children CEO Matt Tinkler told the ABC there was no need to be concerned about security, and the women had offered their full co-operation.

Mr Tinkler said he was encouraged by the reports that they would finally be able to escape the harsh conditions in Syira.

“For more than three years, these children have been trapped in one of the worst places in the world to be a child and their situation has been growing increasingly desperate,” he told the ABC.

“I saw these conditions first hand when I travelled to Roj camp in North East Syria in June.

“Australian children are poorly nourished, suffering from untreated shrapnel wounds and the situation is impacting their mental health. They are just hanging on.”

But shadow Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews has raised concerns about the plans, the ABC has reported.

“Labor needs to assure Australians that individuals who may have been radicalised pose no threat upon their return to Australia — and explain the efforts they’re going to undertake to monitor and rehabilitate these individuals,” she said.

In 2019, The New Daily spoke to the father of an Australian woman living with her children who warned time was running out to get them to safety.

Kamalle Dabboussy feared he may never see his daughter Mariam or his grandchildren again.

“If they don’t act soon there will be a preventable impact on those women and children. A preventable injury, death or illness,” he said at the time.

“There are threats from ISIS women, there are threats from disease, threats from the weather, threats from outside the camp, and threats with the geopolitical situation.

“To leave them there would mean extrajudicial punishment for what reason? They’re not being charged, there is no legal basis for their detention.”