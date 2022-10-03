Live

Football’s governing body FIFA says Indonesia’s fatal stadium stampede is a “tragedy beyond comprehension” as the country’s president Joko Widodo ordered an investigation.

The death toll was revised down to 125 after officials earlier put the figure as high as 174, making it the world’s worst stadium tragedy since more than 300 were killed in Peru in 1964.

It’s reported that the weekend’s deadly crushing occured as fans rushed for the exits to escape tear gas fired by police in the soccer stadium in Indonesia’s East Java province.

When frustrated supporters of the losing home team Arema invaded the pitch in Malang on Saturday, officers fired tear gas in an attempt to control the situation.

A stampede was triggered, with many dying from suffocation, East Java police chief Nico Afinta told reporters.

“It had gotten anarchic. They started attacking officers, they damaged cars,” Afinto said, adding the crush occurred when fans fled for an exit gate.

He said the use of tear gas was in accordance with police procedure.

“If the fans had obeyed the rules, this incident would not have happened,” he said.

#Breaking: Just in – At least 108 people confirmed dead after a football match between Arema and Persebaya in #Indonesia, after they were cornered by riot police after a clash, and got tear gassed, with no other place to run or hide and dying of oxygen shortages duo to the gas. pic.twitter.com/S9mEPJVpUg — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) October 1, 2022

Video footage from local news channels showed fans streaming onto the pitch after Arema lost 3-2 to Persebaya Surabaya.

Scuffles can be seen, with what appeared to be tear gas in the air.

Images showed people who appeared to have lost consciousness being carried away by other fans.

The head of one of the hospitals in the area treating patients told Metro TV some of the victims had sustained brain injuries and the fatalities included a five-year-old child.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo said authorities must thoroughly evaluate security at matches, adding he hoped this would be “the last soccer tragedy in the nation”.

Jokowi, as the president is known, ordered the Football Association of Indonesia (PSSI) to suspend all games in the top league, BRI Liga 1, until an investigation is completed.

“I have specially requested the police chief to investigate and get to the bottom of this case,” Jokowi said in a televised speech.

“Sportsmanship, humanity and brotherhood should be upheld in Indonesia.

“I regret this tragedy and hope that it will be the last to occur in Indonesian football. We cannot have anymore (of this) in the future.”

Indonesia’s football scene has been blighted by hooliganism, heavy-handed policing and mismanagement, largely preventing the country of 275 million people who pack stadiums from harnessing its potential in the sport.

World soccer’s governing body FIFA specifies in its safety regulations no firearms or “crowd control gas” should be carried or used by stewards or police.

FIFA has requested a report on the incident, and a team from the sport’s Indonesian arm has been sent to Malang to investigate, PSSI secretary general Yunus Nusi said.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said it was “a dark day for all involved in football and a tragedy beyond comprehension”.

Indonesia’s human rights commission also plans to investigate security at the ground, including the use of tear gas, its commissioner told Reuters.

Amnesty International Indonesia slammed the security measures, saying the “use of excessive force by the state … to contain or control such crowds cannot be justified at all”.

The country’s chief security minister, Mahfud MD, said in an Instagram post the stadium had been filled beyond its capacity. He alleged 42,000 tickets had been issued for a stadium that is only supposed to hold 38,000 people.

It’s the worst stadium tragedy since 328 people were killed and another 500 injured in riots at National Stadium in Lima, Peru, after Argentina beat Peru in an Olympic qualifying match.

The pandemonium broke out when the referee disallowed a Peruvian goal in the final two minutes.

The last major deadly incident was in 2012 in Port Said, Egypt, when 74 people were killed and more than 500 injured when thousands of al-Masry fans invaded the field and attacked visiting supporters.

Zainudin Amali, Indonesia’s sports minister, told KompasTV the ministry would re-evaluate safety at football matches, including considering not allowing spectators.

Indonesia is scheduled to host the FIFA under-20 World Cup in May and June next year.

They are also one of three countries bidding to stage next year’s Asian Cup, after China pulled out as hosts.

The head of the Asian Football Confederation, Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa, said in a statement he was “deeply shocked and saddened to hear such tragic news coming out of football-loving Indonesia”.

-with AAP