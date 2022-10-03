News Court drops contempt charges against ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan
Updated:
Live

Court drops contempt charges against ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Imran Khan has faced a spate of legal woes since he was ousted as Pakistan's prime minister. Photo: AP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

A Pakistani court has accepted an apology tendered by former prime minister Imran Khan and dropped a contempt of court case against him – a ruling that eases the threat of him being disqualified from politics.

The Islamabad High Court had deferred Mr Khan’s indictment over the contempt case after he apologised to the court in person late last month.

A convicted politician is liable to be disqualified from contesting elections and holding public office for at least five years under Pakistani law.

“Imran Khan extended his apology in honour and respect for the judiciary, and the court today reciprocated by discharging the case against him,” defence lawyer Faisal Chaudhry told Reuters.

The charges were related to a speech by Mr Khan in which he was accused of threatening police and judicial officers after one of his close aides was denied bail in a sedition case.

Mr Khan and his legal team subsequently maintained that his remarks did not amount to a threat.

The cricket star-turned-politician has faced a spate of legal woes since he was ousted in a confidence vote in April by a united opposition led by his successor, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Mr Khan has been leading rallies since his dismissal, demanding snap elections, which the ruling coalition has rejected, saying voting will be held as scheduled later next year.

-Reuters

Topics:

Imran Khan Pakistan
Follow Us

Live News
Ketamine enables more positive thoughts – that’s why it’s a life saver
King Charles
King’s COP27 climate summit speech mysteriously cancelled
Bonza
Bonza takes lead in aviation’s gender-neutral push
property prices
‘In their stride’: Why property prices might not fall as far as feared
superannuation
These are the mistakes to avoid in superannuation and retirement
Brazil
Fate of the Amazon in the balance as Brazil’s presidential race heads to a runoff